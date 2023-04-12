Metallica have been making music for more than 40 years, but it’s likely each of the members will tell you their greatest productions are their children. And while the metal band is as vital as ever with the upcoming release of 72 Seasons, their kids have recently been making names for themselves in the music industry.

Bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye is already a seasoned musician at age 18, having filled in on bass with Korn when he was just 12 years old. The talented four-stringer has also been in a number of his own bands, including the up-and-coming OTTTO, who just released a new album. Meanwhile, Tye’s 16-year-old sister Lullah plays drums, piano, and bass, recently stepping behind a drum kit to rock the “Ultimate Jam Night” at the Whisky a Go Go with her dad and mom, Chloe.

The eldest sons of drummer Lars Ulrich — 24-year-old Myles and 21-year-old Layne — are earning praise as the duo Taipei Houston, with a garage-rock sound reminiscent of bands like The White Stripes, The Black Keys, and Royal Blood. Frontman James Hetfield’s 22-year-old son Castor is a drummer who plays in the band Bastardane, while guitarist Kirk Hammett’s teenage sons Angel and Vincenzo are musical, as well, although in a less public manner as of now.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the late-night host brought up the members’ musical kids and their bands, Lars pondered that maybe one day Metallica would “hand the keys to the hard-rock kingdom” to their offspring, to which the late-night show quipped, “What if there was a Metallica Jr.?”

In all seriousness, the Metallica members are quite proud of their musical offspring. When Consequence caught up with Ulrich and Trujillo for our recently published Metallica cover story, they each talked at length about their kids.

“They ask for advice, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they follow it, as they shouldn’t have to, but they’re certainly curious,” Lars said of mentoring Myles and Lane. “And then there are other times where I’m wondering why they’re not asking for advice [laughs].”