“For Whom the Band Tolls”: Metallica Launch Marching Band Competition

The inaugural competition will see marching bands of all levels performing Metallica songs for over $150k in prizes

Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner
April 10, 2023 | 1:08pm ET

    Metallica have launched an inaugural marching band competition.

    Marching bands of all levels are invited to compete for over $150,000 in prizes by crafting “their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of some of the band’s most beloved songs.”

    Bands who enter via Metallica’s marching band website will gain access to library of marching band charts by sheet music publisher Hal Leonard. Among the songs included are some of Metallica’s biggest hits: “Creeping Death,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Fuel,” “Hit the Lights,” “Lux Æterna,” “Master of Puppets,” “One,” “Sad but True,” “Seek & Destroy,” “The Unforgiven,” and “Wherever I May Roam.”

    The five tiers of competition include Collegiate Division 1 ($75,000 in prizes); Collegiate Division 2 ($4o,000); and High School ($15,000). Each tier will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges, with Metallica themselves selecting each winner. Fans will also get to select their favorites, picking separate winners at the Collegiate ($10,000) and High School ($10,000) levels.

    The winner of each category will win musical instruments and gear for their school’s program, furnished by Metallica and sponsors including Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater.

    Lars Ulrich on Being Called a “Genius” by Gojira’s Mario Duplantier: “The Goal Has Never Been Genius”

    It won’t be the first time a marching band took on Metallica. The Ball State Marching Band famously performed a Metallica suite during halftime show of a football game back in 2011, performing three of the songs listed above.

    Meanwhile, fans can also march to one of Metallica’s upcoming 2023-2024 world tour dates. The extensive outing kicks off later this month, and includes multiple North American legs, with tickets available here.

    Watch a promo for the competition and revisit the Ball State Marching Band performance below Sign up via Metallica’s website, and check out our recent Metallica cover story here.

