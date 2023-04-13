Menu
Metallica Become Actual Puppet Masters, Rock “Master of Puppets” on Kimmel: Watch

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers told their origin story in the hilarious skit on the late-night show

Metallica Puppet Masters Jimmy Kimmel
Metallica as Puppet Masters on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, via ABC
April 13, 2023 | 9:38am ET

    Can Metallica actually master puppets? That was the question posed to the metal icons on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, resulting in a hilarious sketch. Oh, and the band also rocked an epic rendition of “Master of Puppets” on the show.

    Following his monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel introduced a pre-taped segment in which the four members of Metallica went to marionette school to learn how to become puppeteers. After a quick lesson from the pros, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were tasked with performing a theatrical production in front of a group of young children.

    Lars Ulrich had the honor of appearing first, controlling a cactus puppet, as he began the story of how Metallica became a band in an amusing high-pitched voice. James Hetfield came out next, manipulating a cat puppet. Soon followed Kirk Hammett, the donkey, and Robert Trujillo, the invisible man.

    One of the funniest moments came when the band was deciding what genre of music to play. After passing on country and polka, they were compelled by Satan himself (or at least a puppet version) to pursue heavy metal.

    Later on, Metallica closed on the show with a full eight-minute-plus performance of “Master of Puppets,” as the Kimmel audience shouted back “master” in unison throughout the song.

    Metallica and kids
    Metallica’s weeklong takeover of Kimmel ends tonight (April 13th) with a likely performance of “If Darkness Had a Son” from their new album 72 Seasons, which arrives Friday (April 14th). Previously, the band performed “Lux Æterna” and “Holier Than Thou” on Kimmel.

    Later this month, Metallica will kick off their 2023-2024 world tour, featuring multiple North American legs. Tickets are available here.

    Consequence recently caught up with Ulrich and Trujillo for our Metallica cover story, as well as an additional feature in which the two musicians discussed their kids’ bands.

    Watch Metallica master actual puppets and perform “Master of Puppets” on Kimmel in the two clips below.

