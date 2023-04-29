After kicking off their tour in Amsterdam on Thursday (April 27th), Metallica played a second show in the Netherlands capital on Saturday (April 29th). The metal legends made good on their promise of not repeating any songs as they perform two concerts in every city on their 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” (tickets available here).

The latest gig featured Metallica playing three songs from their new album 72 Seasons, including the title track, “If Darkness Had a Son,” and “You Must Burn!”

The 16-song set opened with “The Call of Ktulu” from Ride the Lightning and closed with “Enter Sandman” from “The Black Album.” Among the highlights was the first performance of the Load track “Until It Sleeps” since 2008.

Metallica will continue to play two completely unique sets over two nights in each city for the duration of the tour, which includes North American legs this year and next.

See video footage and the setlist from the second night in Amsterdam below, and revisit the setlist from the first show here. Pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming concerts at this location.

Setlist:

The Call of Ktulu

Creeping Death

Leper Messiah

Until It Sleeps

72 Seasons

If Darkness Had a Son

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

You Must Burn! (live debut)

The Unforgiven

Wherever I May Roam

Harvester of Sorrow

Moth Into Flame

Fight Fire With Fire

Whiskey in the Jar

One

Enter Sandman