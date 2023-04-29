Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metallica Play Second Show of “No Repeat” M72 World Tour: Video and Setlist

The metal legends' second concert in Amsterdam didn't repeat any songs from the first night

Advertisement
Metallica in Amsterdam night 2 setlist
Metallica in Amsterdam Night 2, via YouTube
April 29, 2023 | 7:54pm ET

    After kicking off their tour in Amsterdam on Thursday (April 27th), Metallica played a second show in the Netherlands capital on Saturday (April 29th). The metal legends made good on their promise of not repeating any songs as they perform two concerts in every city on their 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” (tickets available here).

    The latest gig featured Metallica playing three songs from their new album 72 Seasons, including the title track, “If Darkness Had a Son,” and “You Must Burn!”

    The 16-song set opened with “The Call of Ktulu” from Ride the Lightning and closed with “Enter Sandman” from “The Black Album.” Among the highlights was the first performance of the Load track “Until It Sleeps” since 2008.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Metallica will continue to play two completely unique sets over two nights in each city for the duration of the tour, which includes North American legs this year and next.

    See video footage and the setlist from the second night in Amsterdam below, and revisit the setlist from the first show here. Pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming concerts at this location.

    Setlist:
    The Call of Ktulu
    Creeping Death
    Leper Messiah
    Until It Sleeps
    72 Seasons
    If Darkness Had a Son
    Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
    You Must Burn! (live debut)
    The Unforgiven
    Wherever I May Roam
    Harvester of Sorrow
    Moth Into Flame
    Fight Fire With Fire
    Whiskey in the Jar
    One
    Enter Sandman

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Crazy Town Seth Binzer Shifty Shellshock arrest DUI

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Arrested for DUI Days After Violent Fight with Bandmate

April 29, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

Rob Zombie to release classic horror soundtracks

Rob Zombie Teams with Waxwork Records to Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

April 28, 2023

Metallica world tour kickoff

Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist

April 27, 2023

Van Halen classic lineup reunion

Eddie Van Halen Was Planning to Bring Back Michael Anthony for Van Halen Farewell Tour

April 27, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

health hateful stream ultrakill

HEALTH Unleash New Song "HATEFUL" via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

April 27, 2023

Corey Taylor record deal new solo album

Corey Taylor Inks Deal with BMG for "Bigger, Better, and Harder" Second Solo Album CMF2

April 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Play Second Show of "No Repeat" M72 World Tour: Video and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter