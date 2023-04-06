Menu
Drug Dealer Who Sold Michael K Williams Fatal Dose of Heroin Pleads Guilty

Irvin "Green Eyes" Cartagena faces up to 30 years in prison

michael k williams drug dealer pleads guilty
Michael K. Williams, photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
April 5, 2023 | 9:09pm ET

    The drug dealer who sold Michael K. Williams a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021 pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in a Manhattan federal court, The New York Times reports.

    Irvin “Green Eyes” Cartagena was arrested last year in Puerto Rico and charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death, but pleaded guilty to the lesser conspiracy charge for a prison sentence ranging from 24 to 30 years. Judge Ronnie Abrams will announce his sentence in August.

    Cartagena and three other men, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci, have been accused of running a drug trafficking operation outside of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment. Surveillance footage shows Williams buying heroin from Cartagena on South 3rd Street in Williamsburg on September 5th, 2021. He was found dead in his apartment the following day.

    Despite the fact that fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine were found in Williams’ system, the group continued to sell from their supply in the days immediately following his death. Per the Times, Macci pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy and is set to be sentenced in July, while Cruz and Robles pleaded not guilty.

    Williams broke out for his portrayal of stick-up man Omar Little on The Wire, and went on to star in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. Last year, he posthumously appeared in the film Breaking

Drug Dealer Who Sold Michael K Williams Fatal Dose of Heroin Pleads Guilty

