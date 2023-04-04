Menu
Michael Mann in Talks to Make Heat 2 with Adam Driver as Star

Driver is being eyed to play young Neil McCauley

Michael Mann (photo by Gage Skidmore) and Adam Driver (photo by Dick Thomas Johnson)
April 3, 2023 | 9:59pm ET

    Almost 30 years after the original, Heat 2 is in the works from writer-director Michael Mann, with Adam Driver in talks to star as Neil McCauley.

    As Deadline reports, Warner Bros. — which distributed the original Heat — is in negotiations to develop Heat 2 based on the novel of the same name Mann published last year (order here). The book, co-authored by Meg Gardiner, is both a prequel and sequel of sorts to the original story, offering storylines involving Heat characters that occur before and after the events of the original film. Driver will play a young McCauley (first portrayed by Robert De Niro), meaning his casting relates to the prequel aspect of the story.

    No other actors have been officially linked to Heat 2, but its dual storylines open the door to several more names. While De Niro originally portrayed the career criminal McCauley, Al Pacino played Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, the LAPD cop who upended his life trying to stop him. Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, and Wes Studi rounded out the film’s cast.

    Mann and Driver are already working together on Ferrari, an upcoming biopic on the car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari. Driver’s last project was the sci-fi flick 65

    Earlier this year, we crafted a Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films.

