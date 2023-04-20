Michael Stipe, CHVRCHES, and Coldplay Contribute to Earth Day Benefit Compilation: Stream

Michael Stipe, CHVRCHES, and Coldplay are just a few of over 60 artists who’ve contributed to the 2023 iteration of EarthPercent’s annual Earth Day compilation album. Proceeds will benefit the Brian Eno-founded charity’s grant giving program, which directly benefits organizations fighting the ongoing climate crisis.

Stipe — a frequent eco-advocate — contributes the track “Give Me a Hand,” a moody art-pop number featuring guest vocals from folk singer and disability advocate Gaelynn Lea. Meanwhile, CHVRCHES reunite with their pal Robert Smith of The Cure for a rendition of their song “How Not to Drown,” recorded live at the Brixton Academy. Coldplay tap H.E.R. for another live track, this one being their ballad “Let Somebody Go” at the River Plate.

Also featured on the compilation are Eno, Dry Cleaning, dodie, Bring Me the Horizon, Julia Holter, Mystery Jets, and many more. Stream the album (or, better yet, buy it directly) via Bandcamp below.

Eno and Stipe also appeared on EarthPercent’s 2022 Earth Day compilation, along with the likes of Peter Gabriel, Big Thief, Jarvis Cocker, Death Cab for Cutie, and Hot Chip.

EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album Artwork:

EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album Tracklist:

01. Alanas Chosnau & Mark Reeder – “A Loving Touch (Mark Reeder’s I Want A Mix)”

02. Ana Quiroga – “Atalaya”

03. André Salvador and the Von Kings – “Hand In Hand”

04. Andree Martis – “One Day In Paradise”

05. Andy LeMaster – “The Garden House”

06. Andy Quin – “Toccata No.1 in C”

07. Anna Calvi – “Julie”

08. anrimeal – “back in (feat. Digital World)”

09. AVAWAVES – “Colliding Stars (feat. Prof. Mark McCaughrean)”

10. Bad Sounds – “Bad Man”

11. /beyond/ – “YEZTLI”

12. Brian Eno – “Little Roof”

13. Bring Me The Horizon – “sTraNgeRs (acoustic)”

14. Broadside Hacks – “Gently Johnny”

15. CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – “How Not To Drown (Live from Brixton Academy)”

16. Ciaran Austin – “Birdsong (Demo)”

17. Coldcut feat. Blanca Regina – “Quiero Verde (Earth Day Remix)”

18. Coldplay X H.E.R. – “Let Somebody Go (Live at River Plate)”

19. Damien Dempsey – “Soft Rain”

20. DARGZ – “Pink Flamingo”

21. dodie – “Before The Line (ft Capital Orchestra)”

22. Dry Cleaning – “Gary Ashby (Live)”

23. Dylan Henner – “It Was 41ºC in Bordeaux Last Summer”

24. fer – “Back to Earth ft Peter Chilvers”

25. Fink – “Green And The Blue (Space Jam ft. Ruben Hein)”

26. Franc Moody – “Move Me (Instrumental)”

27. Future Utopia – “Love Ascension”

28. Gabrielle Aplin – “Make It Better”

29. Gently Tender – “Ancient History”

30. GRANDAD – “Meta Quest Memory Test”

31. Helen Ganya – “Little Match Girl”

32. Hilang Child – “Seen The Boreal (Ambient Revision)”

33. Hinako Omori – “will you listen in (earth loop reimagined)”

34. ISHA – “Jazzing Up The Planet”

35. ISYLA – “Only the Humans”

36. Jemima Coulter – “Run Out”

37. Joe Hertz – “Voices”

38. John Webb – “Concerto for Tuba and Strings – Slow Movement”

39. Julia Holter – “And Now Even A Flower”

40. Lanterns On The Lake – “The Saboteur (Multiverse Version)”

41. Lime Garden – “Sick and Tired (Annie Remix)”

42. Lola Kirke – “Home”

43. Lutalo – “My Life (Demo)”

44. Manzanera Mackay – “Music for French horn and Drain”

45. Machinedrum feat. Jesse Boykins III – “Wait 4 U (DJ Phil Remix)”

46. Matthew and the Atlas – “December (Demo)”

47. mev2 feat. mittageisen – “automaten (2y edit)”

48. Michael Stipe – “Give Me A Hand (feat Gaelynn Lea)”

49. Müller & Makaroff – “La 6ta extinción”

50. Mystery Jets – “You, Me and the Sea”

51. Nick Carlisle – “2039 (EarthPercent Mix)”

52. Nothing But Thieves – “Amsterdam (Live in London)”

53. Olivia Reid – “Organic Bloom”

54. Oscar Browne – “Cold Wind”

55. Richard Coleman – “Estoy Azulado”

56. Steve Mason – “The People Say”

57. Tam Lin – “Den”

58. Tapir! – “Debt to the World”

59. The Subways – “Fight”

60. Tiny Leaves – “With the Hollow at My Feet”

61. United Freedom Collective feat. Eliza Shaddad – “Oceanic”

62. Victoria Canal – “swan song”

63. Walkin’ Jim Stoltz – “Oh, What a Life”