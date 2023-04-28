Menu
Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen for “Glory Days” in Barcelona: Watch

Actress Kate Capshaw also appeared on stage

Bruce Springsteen with Michelle Obama
Bruce Springsteen with Michelle Obama, photo via Twitter
April 28, 2023 | 6:04pm ET

    Bruce Springsteen welcomed an unexpected guest to the stage during his show in Barcelona, Spain on Friday night: former first lady Michelle Obama sat in with Springsteen and the E Street Band as they performed “Glory Days.”

    Obama sang and played a tambourine to the Born in the U.S.A. classic, alongside Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa, and actress Kate Capshaw.

    The night prior to the concert, Springsteen, Scialfa, Capshaw, and Capshaw’s husband, director Steven Spielberg, dined with the Obamas at a restaurant in Barcelona.

    Related Video

    Springsteen and Obamas’ relationship extends back to 2008, when Barack Obama first ran for president. Springsteen played several of Obama’s early campaign rallies and inauguration, and hit the road for him again during his 2012 reelection campaign. He even wrote Obama’s campaign theme song. Later, near the end of his presidency, President Obama awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

    In 2021, Springsteen and Obama teamed up for a limited podcast series called Renegades: Born in the USA.

