Mick Mars Sues Mötley Crüe Over Finances, Accuses Nikki Sixx of Using Pre-Recorded Tracks

Guitarist Mick Mars is suing Mötley Crüe over his departure from the band and a dramatic decrease in profit share.

Last year, Mars announced that he was retiring from touring with Mötley Crüe, citing his ongoing struggles with an arthritic disease called ankylosing spondylitis. A statement from his rep specified, “Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.”

However, in their own follow-up statement, Mötley Crüe implied that Mars was done for good, leading some — including one-time Crüe singer John Corabi — to believe that he was “shown the door.”

It turns out Corabi may have been on to something, as Mars has now filed a lawsuit against his longtime band. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mars claims that he still intended to play with Mötley Crüe in some capacity, whether it be select live dates or in the studio, but was “unilaterally” removed following a full-band meeting.

Furthermore, Mars says his profit share was cut from 25 percent to a mere five percent after he announced his retirement from touring. Mars’ lawsuit also states that Mötley Crüe’s lawyers told him that he should be grateful for even a small cut, as the band’s camp felt they didn’t owe him anything. Now, Mars is legally demanding the band reveal their financial records, so he can obtain what he feels he is owed.

Mars’ suit goes on to throw barbs at Nikki Sixx, claiming that the bassist was “gaslighting” him over his diminishing guitar abilities. According to TMZ’s report, Mars rebutted by stating that Sixx didn’t “play a single note on bass” on the band’s last tour and instead used pre-recorded tracks.

After Mars announced his retirement from touring last year, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 was quickly announced as his replacement for Mötley Crüe’s 2023 world tour with Def Leppard. That trek continues next month, and you can get tickets here.

