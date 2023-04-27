Miguel Shares New Song “Give It to Me”: Stream

Miguel has unveiled a new song called “Give It to Me.” Listen to the single below.

Produced by early Kendrick Lamar collaborator Scoop DeVille, the track features a scorching guitar riff that comes in right before the chorus and includes sultry lyrics like, “Curve your inhibition tonight, give you violent peace/ You been locked down, I got the key, yeah/ Lil’ devil, set you free.”

“Give It to Me” arrives after Miguel’s 2021 EP Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4, which was followed by his Gully soundtrack contribution “VIOLENT DREAMS.” His last full-length, War & Leisure, dropped in 2017.

The R&B singer is currently experiencing a resurgence with his 2010 single “Sure Thing,” which went viral on TikTok earlier this year. It currently sits at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Next month, Miguel will play the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.