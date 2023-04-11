Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star went public with the news on Tuesday, posting a photo of the couple embracing with a large diamond ring visible on her ring finger.

Brown began dating Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, in 2021. They later made their red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards in March 2022.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to begin filming this summer. Series creators the Duffer Brothers have already set two spin-offs, including an animated series coming to Netflix and a stage play set to premiere in London later this year.