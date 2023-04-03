Menu
Dwayne Johnson and Disney Developing Live-Action Moana Remake

In addition to producing, Johnson plans to reprise his role as the demigod Maui

moana live-action disney remake dwayne johnson
Moana (Disney)
April 3, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    Moana star Dwayne Johnson has revealed he is developing a live-action remake of the 2016 animated musical with Disney.

    Johnson plans to reprise his role as the demigod Maui and will produce the reimagining with his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Screenwriter Jared Bush, who penned the screenplay for the original movie, is also returning for the remake. Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, will serve as an executive producer.

    “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” Johnson said in the announcement video. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

    Featuring a soundtrack written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana grossed well over $600 million at the global box office during its original run in theaters. The plot centers around Moana, a young woman who seeks Maui after a blight strikes her island in hopes of saving her people by reuniting a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.

    The soundtrack was highlighted by the standout cut “How Far I’ll Go,” performed in the film by Cravalho in her role as Moana. It was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars and won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

    Johnson is coming off his DC Extended Universe passion project Black Adam, which will not be part of James Gunn’s new plan for DC Studios.

