Monica Barbaro to Portray Joan Baez in Bob Dylan Biopic with Timothée Chalamet

The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, currently titled A Complete Unknown, has reportedly found its Joan Baez in Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has reached final discussions to join the James Mangold-directed feature, which will focus on the revered singer-songwriter from his rise in the 1960’s New York folk scene to his groundbreaking and divisive “electric” set at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Barbaro as Baez will likely have a sizable role as Dylan’s female folk counterpart, collaborator, and duet partner during his early career.

There’s been no word on whether or not Barbaro will use her own voice to portray the singer on-stage, as will be the case for Chalamet. In addition, the Dune star began to take guitar lessons when he was initially cast in 2020.

Production is scheduled to start this summer in New York with a script by Mangold and Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York). Dylan himself serves as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Barbaro will follow her turn as “Phoenix” in Top Gun: Maverick with Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR. The father-daughter spy romp pairs her with Arnold Schwarzenegger and makes its debut on May 25th.