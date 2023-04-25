Menu
Motionless in White Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour with Knocked Loose

After the Burial and Alpha Wolf round out the support acts for the stacked tour

motionless in white knocked loose 2023 tour
Motionless in White (photo by Amy Harris) and Knocked Loose (photo by Raymond Ahner)
April 25, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Motionless in White have announced a fall North American headlining tour with support from Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf.

    Dates kick off on September 16th at Scranton Apocalypse Fest in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and run through October 29th in Boston.

    An artist ticket pre-sale and a Citi Cardmember pre-sale are currently ongoing, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (April 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales start Friday (April 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Motionless in White tapping Knocked Loose for the tour follows a notable guest appearance by the latter’s frontman, Bryan Garris, on the single “Slaughterhouse” from MIW’s latest album, Scoring the End of the World.

    Prior to the fall outing, Motionless in White will co-headline a previously announced summer US tour with In This Moment.

    In This Moment and Motionless in White Announce 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour

    Below you can see the full list of Motionless in White’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Motionless in White’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
    07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *
    07/11 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum *
    07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival *
    07/17 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *
    07/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *
    07/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center *
    07/21 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center *
    07/22 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark *
    07/23 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company *
    07/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort *
    07/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles *
    07/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park *
    07/30 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *
    08/01 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
    08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
    08/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater *
    08/05 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *
    08/06 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *
    08/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland *
    08/09 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena *
    08/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena *
    08/12 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center *
    08/13 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena *
    08/15 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *
    08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center *
    08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
    08/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *
    09/16 – Scranton, PA @ “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^
    09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^
    09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
    09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^
    09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
    09/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
    09/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ^
    09/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^
    09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at the LA Coliseum ^
    09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels ^
    10/01 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^
    10/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^
    10/04 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
    10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^
    10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^
    10/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
    10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena ^
    10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^
    10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy ^
    10/14 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^
    10/15 – TBA @ TBA ^
    10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon ^
    10/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District ^
    10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
    10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^
    10/22 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^
    10/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^
    10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^
    10/26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^
    10/28 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^
    10/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

    * = w/ In This Moment, Fit for a King, and From Ashes to New
    ^ = w/ Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf

