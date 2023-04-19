Menu
Mötley Crüe Are in the Studio Recording with Producer Bob Rock

The rock legends are recording with the Dr. Feelgood producer and new guitarist John 5

Motley Crue’s John 5 and Tommy Lee in studio, via Facebook (Tommy Lee)
April 19, 2023 | 11:05am ET

    Mötley Crüe have entered the studio to record music with veteran producer Bob Rock.

    Drummer Tommy Lee dropped the news on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of images from inside the studio and an enthusiastic remark: “Hit that mother fucking record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!” Meanwhile, Nikki Sixx posted a number of black & white shots, writing, “In the studio with Bob Rock.”

    Current touring guitarist John 5 also made a post about the sessions, so it looks like he’ll be featured on any future Crüe studio recordings. Aside from touring, it was undetermined how active the longtime Rob Zombie guitarist would be in the band. But with founding axeman Mick Mars clearly out of the picture, it looks like John 5 will also be Mötley Crüe’s go-to session man.

    “Let’s do this @motleycrue #bobrock,” posted John 5, along with an image of him playing James Hetfield’s “Fuck Em Up” ESP MX-220 guitar, which was bequeathed to Bob Rock by the Metallica frontman.

    Rock produced Mötley Crüe’s classic 1989 album Dr. Feelgood, which caught the attention of Metallica, who tapped him for their 1991 self-titled LP, otherwise known as the mega-selling “Black Album.”

    The sessions with Rock come after Sixx teased that the band was in the process of writing new music last week.

    “Another killer songwriting day with Tommy Lee and John 5,” Sixx tweeted before later adding: “We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us.”

    Mick Mars elder abuse claim
    Mötley Crüe Manager Accuses Mick Mars’ Representatives of “Elder Abuse”

    The Crüe have wasted no time moving on after the exit/dismissal of Mars. The two parties are now embroiled in a nasty legal battle, with Mars suing the band over his share of the group’s profits. Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe’s 2023 world tour with Def Leppard is set to resume next month, and you can get tickets here.

