Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx: Mick Mars Is a “Little Bit Confused” and “We Wish Him the Best”

"[He's] being misled by representatives right now, but we still have to stay focused on why we’re here"

Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars, photo by Philip Cosores
April 24, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has opened up about the ongoing legal saga involving the band’s longtime guitarist Mick Mars.

    In a new interview with Planet Rock, Sixx doubled down on a recent assertion made by the band’s manager Allen Kovac that Mars was being subjected to elder abuse by his legal representatives. According to Sixx, the Crüe express no ill will toward Mars, but are looking to move forward with current plans involving replacement guitarist John 5, including a 2023 world tour (tickets available here) and recording new music.

    “It’s a nice time [for Mötley Crüe] and it’s kind of inspired us to write a little bit,” Sixx said. “We love our history, we’re very proud of everything we’ve done. We’ve always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through. We’re just happy with where we’re at right now.”

    He continued, referencing Mars’ recent lawsuit against the band: “If a member of a band tells you that they can’t tour because of health reasons, you have two choices. You can quit as a band [after] 42 years of work. Or we could look at each other and go, ‘Are we done yet?!’ We’re really peaking and we understand [Mick’s] health issues. We wish him the best and we know that he’s a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now. But we still have to stay focused on why we’re here.”

    The Crüe wasted no time after Mars’ exit, immediately announcing the addition of John 5 in his place. Mars then sued the band over profit shares, alleging that despite retiring from touring he had planned to remain a member of the band. The spat has gone back and forth in the media, with some nasty accusations made from each side.

    Motley Crue in studio with Bob Rock
    Mötley Crüe Are in the Studio Recording with Producer Bob Rock

    The band just hit the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and are set to perform during the 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series on Friday (April 28th) at the Draft Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The full performance will be streamed on the NFL’s website and YouTube channel.

    You can also catch Mötley Crüe live on their 2023 world tour with Def Leppard, which resumes next month. Get tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

