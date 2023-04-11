Mr. Bungle Add New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

Mr. Bungle have announced a new leg of east coast shows for September 2023, including their first dates in most of the cities in more than 20 years.

Battles will support the short trek, which kicks off September 5th in Baltimore and runs through September 15th in Detroit. The route also includes two Canadian dates in Montreal and Toronto on September 12th and 13th, respectively.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th) at 10 a.m. ET. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

The outing will follow Mr. Bungle’s previously announced spring stateside jaunt — the revived “Geek Show Tour” — with Melvins and Spotlights. Those dates run throughout May and will mainly hit West Coast markets.

Mr. Bungle released the re-recorded The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo back in 2020 featuring a powerhouse lineup of original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance alongside Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. That lineup will again be taking the stage for the band’s upcoming shows.

You can see the full list of Mr. Bungle’s 2023 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Advertisement

Mr. Bungle’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival ^

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

09/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus #

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ History #

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

* = w/ Melvins and Spotlights

^ = w/ Melvins, no Spotlights

# = w/ Battles