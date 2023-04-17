MUNA Have Fun Being Vengeful on New Single “One That Got Away”: Stream

MUNA have unveiled their latest single, a funky pop bop entitled “One That Got Away.” They initially debuted the song at Coachella this past weekend, and they’ve now released its cinematic music video. Watch below.

Grounded by a booming kick-snare beat and a pulsing electro bass line, the song becomes a vehicle for the trio’s dancey pop style. In a statement, the band’s Katie Gavin said: “This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you. It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it.”

Continuing, Gavin explained how she and her bandmates — Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson — collaborated on the single: “Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo, they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The accompanying video was directed by Ally Pankiw and Taylor James. “[Pankiw and James] came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly,” Gavin said. “Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

MUNA’s upcoming tour schedule includes opening dates for Taylor Swift and boygenius, as well as headlining shows with support from Nova Twins. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

MUNA 2023 Tour Dates:

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/20 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/24 — Austin, TX @ The Moody Theatre

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

05/06 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

05/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/13 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL At Harrisburg University *

05/14 — Toronto, ON @ History *

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

05/17 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

05/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/07 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

07/08 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

07/14 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

07/15 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

07/22 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen #

08/15 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall #

08/16 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium #

08/18 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/19 — Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/20 — London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park #

08/25 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

08/27 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 — Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Advertisement

* = w/ Nova Twins

^ = w/ Taylor Swift

# = w/ boygenius