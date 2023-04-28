13 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

The rise of music prodigy Nandi Bushell has been one of the most entertaining phenomenons to witness over the past few years. A multi-instrumentalist who plays drums, guitar, bass, and even saxophone, Bushell’s musicianship is always on point.

She has covered heavy bands like Rage Against the Machine, Tool, and RUSH on her channel, showcasing a diverse taste in music and an acute talent for playing it. Often the musicians themselves will applaud the young UK phenom after she drops a new cover.

Combined with a big smile and infectious laugh, Bushell’s skills have made her a viral sensation. So much so that she engaged in a headline-making drum battle with none other than Dave Grohl in 2020, giving music fans a a bit of refreshing news during a time in which bands were forced off the road.

But it wasn’t an overnight success: Nandi has definitely put in the work. Some of her earliest YouTube videos see her hammering out drum patterns at age six alongside her dad, who plays guitar. Gradually, Bushell started covering more and more complex material. Now, she’s a bona fide virtuoso.

Over the years, Bushell has been named Cartoon Network’s first-ever musician-in-residence, and Consequence‘s own “2021 Rookie of the Year.” In honor of her 13th birthday (April 28th), we’re looking back at 13 of Nandi’s greatest musical moments thus far.