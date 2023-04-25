Nandi Bushell Performs Her Top Rock and Metal Drum Intros of All Time: Watch

Music prodigy Nandi Bushell, who turns 13 this Friday (April 28th), recently posted videos of her performing her Top 5 rock and Top 5 metal drum intros of all time, paying tribute to songs by Nirvana, Black Sabbath, System of a Down, The Beatles, Metallica, RUSH, and more.

Thus far, it’s been an amazing ride for Nandi, who isn’t quite a teenager yet. Among her many highlights include an epic online drum battle with Dave Grohl, followed by onstage performances with Foo Fighters in 2021 and at one of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year. She’s also jammed with or collaborated with the likes of Tom Morello, Chad Smith, Roger Taylor, and more.

Not to mention, she was named Consequence‘s Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Now, she’s rocking her favorite drum intros in two separate videos, one for rock and one for metal. In the rock clip, she seamlessly plays through Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” The Beatles’ “Come Together,” Royal Blood’s “Out of the Black,” RUSH’s “YYZ,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Fool in the Rain.”

Advertisement

In the metal edition, Nandi rocks the drum intros for Rainbow’s “Stargazer,” System of a Down’s “Toxicity,” Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” Slipknot’s “Duality,” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

In the description for the rock video, Nandi points out that these are her favorite drum intros “at the moment,” acknowledging that she still has “a lot of music to listen to.”

While she’s a young master at the drums, Nandi is also a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, bass, and even saxophone in her various YouTube clips.

Advertisement

Watch Nandi perform her favorite rock and metal drum intros in the videos below, followed by our “2021 Rookie of the Year” interview with the talented musician.