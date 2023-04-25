Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nandi Bushell Performs Her Top Rock and Metal Drum Intros of All Time: Watch

The young prodigy rocks songs by Nirvana, Black Sabbath, System of a Down, The Beatles, Metallica, RUSH, and more

Advertisement
Nandi Bushell top drum intros
Nandi Bushell, via YouTube
April 25, 2023 | 10:49am ET

    Music prodigy Nandi Bushell, who turns 13 this Friday (April 28th), recently posted videos of her performing her Top 5 rock and Top 5 metal drum intros of all time, paying tribute to songs by Nirvana, Black Sabbath, System of a Down, The Beatles, Metallica, RUSH, and more.

    Thus far, it’s been an amazing ride for Nandi, who isn’t quite a teenager yet. Among her many highlights include an epic online drum battle with Dave Grohl, followed by onstage performances with Foo Fighters in 2021 and at one of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year. She’s also jammed with or collaborated with the likes of Tom Morello, Chad Smith, Roger Taylor, and more.

    Not to mention, she was named Consequence‘s Rookie of the Year in 2021.

    Now, she’s rocking her favorite drum intros in two separate videos, one for rock and one for metal. In the rock clip, she seamlessly plays through Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” The Beatles’ “Come Together,” Royal Blood’s “Out of the Black,” RUSH’s “YYZ,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Fool in the Rain.”

    Advertisement

    In the metal edition, Nandi rocks the drum intros for Rainbow’s “Stargazer,” System of a Down’s “Toxicity,” Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” Slipknot’s “Duality,” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

    Nandi Bushell Top Videos
     Editor's Pick
    10 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

    In the description for the rock video, Nandi points out that these are her favorite drum intros “at the moment,” acknowledging that she still has “a lot of music to listen to.”

    While she’s a young master at the drums, Nandi is also a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, bass, and even saxophone in her various YouTube clips.

    Advertisement

    Watch Nandi perform her favorite rock and metal drum intros in the videos below, followed by our “2021 Rookie of the Year” interview with the talented musician.

Latest Stories

def leppard sturgis 2023 stunt

Def Leppard to Perform at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Following Death-Defying Daredevil Stunt

April 25, 2023

Metallica ASL videos

Metallica Unveil American Sign Language (ASL) Videos for All 72 Seasons Songs: Watch

April 25, 2023

david ellefson 2023 interview

David Ellefson Says He Was Ousted from Megadeth Over "Personal Grudges" in Revealing Interview

April 25, 2023

black sabbath live evil deluxe

Black Sabbath's Live Evil to Receive 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

April 24, 2023

Sammy Hagar David Lee Roth diss

Sammy Hagar: David Lee Roth "Sang So Bad ... It Was Embarrassing"

April 24, 2023

Mike Portnoy quits Twitter

Drummer Mike Portnoy Quits Twitter: Anybody Can "Simply Buy" a Blue Check Verification

April 24, 2023

nikki sixx mick mars misled

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: Mick Mars Is a "Little Bit Confused" and "We Wish Him the Best"

April 24, 2023

alter bridge sevendust wvh tour

Alter Bridge Add Summer 2023 North American Tour with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nandi Bushell Performs Her Top Rock and Metal Drum Intros of All Time: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter