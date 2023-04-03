Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in Military Garb

Joaquin Phoenix has some smaller shoes to fill for his next project. After it was announced in 2020 that the Joker star had been cast as Napoleon Bonaparte in a new feature from Ridley Scott, the historical drama — aptly titled Napoleon — has a release date set for November 22nd, 2023. Along with the news comes a first look at Phoenix in his French military attire.

Napoleon (previously titled Kitbag) is coming from Apple Original Films, and it’ll stream exclusively on Apple TV+ after its first stint in theaters. From a screenplay by David Scarpa, the film is described as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love.”

With Vanessa Kirby starring as Napoleon’s wife Josephine, Napoleon will follow the emperor through numerous famous battles, all with Scott’s eye for bringing nail-biting action to the big screen. Scott is also producing the film along with, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam, and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

Ahead of its Thanksgiving week premiere, see Phoenix in the first look at Ridley Scott’s Napoleon below.

Phoenix is set to reprise his role as Joker opposite Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux. Later this month, he’ll appear in Ari Aster’s latest horror film Beau Is Afraid.