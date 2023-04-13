Menu
Nation of Language Announce New Album Strange Disciple, Share “Weak in Your Light”: Stream

Arriving September 15th

nation of language new album strange disciple new song weak in your light stream
Nation of Language, photo by Dominik Friess
April 13, 2023 | 9:10am ET

    Nation of Language have readied a new album called Strange Disciple. The Brooklyn band’s third LP arrives in full on September 15th, and as a preview, they’ve shared the song “Weak in Your Light.”

    Produced by Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!, LCD Soundystem), Strange Disciple was recorded while Nation of Language were between tours, inspiring the band to make music that would best translate to a live setting. As such, the record features more live drums and guitar than ever before. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Weak in Your Light” follows the lead of previous single “Sole Obsession” in portraying Nation of Language singer Ian Devaney’s experience with all-consuming love. The track begins with ominous, bubbling synths before building to a shimmering chorus where the artist accepts his fate. “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone,” he explained in a statement. Listen to the song below.

    Related Video

    Nation of Language will hit the road later this year on a lengthy tour that includes headlining shows in North America and Europe, as well as appearances at festivals like Primavera Sound. Grab tickets to a show via at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Consequence last chatted with Nation of Language in 2021, where the band discussed working on music during the pandemic. Revisit that interview here.

    Strange Disciple Artwork:

    nation of language strange disciple new album artwork

    Strange Disciple Tracklist:
    01. Weak in Your Light
    02. Sole Obsession
    03. Surely I Can’t Wait
    04. Swimming in the Shallow Sea
    05. Too Much, Enough
    06. Spare Me the Decision
    07. Sightseer
    08. Stumbling Still
    09. A New Goodbye
    10. I Will Never Learn

