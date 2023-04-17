Menu
Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Police Officers During Welfare Check

Three officers were allegedly injured

Neil Hagerty (Denver Police)
April 16, 2023 | 8:42pm ET

    Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty was arrested in Denver on Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers who were responding to a welfare check.

    The alleged incident occurred after an individual had requested the welfare check on the 58-year-old guitarist’s behalf. Officers arrived at the scene and began talking to the individual when Hagerty came out of the building and began “attacking” the officers, according to the Denver Police Department.

    One officer was injured after Hagerty allegedly ripped the badge off of his uniform and used it to cut him. According to The Denver Gazette, Hagerty caused “a 6-inch laceration on the officer’s throat.” Other officers arrived at the scene, but Hagerty “remained combative,” attempting to grab one of the officer’s Tasers, and was ultimately arrested.

    In a social media update, the Denver Police Department reported that all three officers involved in the incident have been released from the hospital. Hagerty, meanwhile, is being held without bond.

    Royal Trux was a groundbreaking act when they emerged in the late ’80s, and have inspired generations of underground artists. But the duo has had troubles with the law in the past. In 2019, after the release of White Stuff, they attempted to embark on a come-back tour, but had to postpone dates due to “unresolved issues arising from a past arrest” of frontwoman Jennifer Herrema. A few weeks later, they canceled the tour outright, and have remained essentially inactive since, except for collaborations with Ariel Pink and The Avalanches in 2019.

