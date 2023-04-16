New Jersey Announces Bruce Springsteen Day

It’s hard to fathom that Bruce Springsteen’s birthday wasn’t already a holiday in New Jersey, but Governor Phil Murphy has now made it official: September 23rd will forever be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State.

Governor Murphy made the proclamation during the first American Music Honors, which was held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music in West Long Branch, New Jersey on Saturday.

“Truth be told, I know my place in the hierarchy of New Jersey. After all, I may be the 56th individual to be called ‘governor,’ but there will ever only be just one ‘Boss,’ Murphy said (via Billboard).

Murphy’s proclamation cites Springsteen’s numerous achievements, from his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to his performance at Barack Obama’s first presidential inauguration. “Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run,” the proclamation declares. Read it in full below.

Springsteen and the E Street Band just wrapped up the first leg of their latest world tour. This summer, they’ll head off to Europe before returning to the states for another run of shows in the fall. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming dates here.