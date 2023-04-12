Menu
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube: How Much It Costs and Everything Else You Need to Know

Learn how much it costs, where to watch, and more

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube
Consequence Staff
April 12, 2023 | 5:46pm ET

    NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube beginning in 2023, offering fans access to very out-of-market Sunday NFL Sunday game.

    We’ve rounded up everything you need to know, including how much it costs, where to watch, and more. Scroll down for more details.

    You can also grab in-person tickets to 2023’s biggest NFL games via Stubhub

    What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

    NFL Sunday Ticket offers subscribers access to every out-of-market Sunday NFL Sunday game broadcast on FOX or CBS.

    After calling DirecTV home for nearly two decades, NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube TV beginning in September 2023.

    How Much Does NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Cost?

    For new and existing YouTube TV subscribers, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to pre-order for a one-time price of $249. Separately, YouTube TV subscribers can pre-order a bundle package composed of NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a one-time total of $289.

    Once the pre-sale ends, YouTube TV subscribers can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for $349 and the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle for $389.

    Non-YouTube TV subscribers can pre-order NFL Sunday Ticket for a one-time price of $349. The pre-order price for the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle is $389.

    Once the pre-sale ends, non-YouTube TV subscribers can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for $$449 and the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle for $489.

    NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube cost

    How Can I Watch NFL Sunday Ticket?

    NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile, and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV.

    On YouTube TV, members will have access to features like the brand new multiview as well as unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL Fantasy data, real time stats, and hide spoilers.

    How Can I Watch In-Market NFL Games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

    NFL Sunday Ticket offers fans access to out-of-market games. If you’d like to watch your local team, or national games you will need to subscribe to YouTube TV — or, another television or streaming provider.

    New subscribers can currently sign up for YouTube TV for a limited-time offer of $62.99 per month for three months.

