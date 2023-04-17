Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Coming to Their Defense, Extend Invite to Upcoming Show

"Open invite any show any time... maybe see you in Houston this summer?"

Advertisement
Nickelback Lizzo love
Nickelback (courtesy of artist) and Lizzo (photo by Amy Price)
April 17, 2023 | 1:03pm ET

    Nickelback have faced their fair share of detractors over the years, but in 2019, pop star Lizzo came to the defense of the oft-derided alternative rock act. Four years later, the band is showing its appreciation for the support.

    Lizzo’s remarks originate from CBC Music’s “Jam or Not Jam” video segment, in which she’s played various songs including Nickelback’s monster 2001 hit “How You Remind Me.”

    “It has a beautiful climax,” she said as she nodded along to the post-grunge tune. “Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much shit. I think this is a jam.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continued: “Because [lead singer Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm. That’s the only reason they get shit, because this is an amazing song.”

    Perhaps Nickelback were unaware of Lizzo’s comments and just recently saw the clip, because they finally responded, sharing the segment on Instagram and writing, “Thank you Lizzo for the kind words!”

    They also extended the invitation for Lizzo to join the band at one of their upcoming shows, perhaps even for an onstage collaboration: “Open invite any show any time… maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

    Advertisement

    Nickelback tickets 2023 get rollin tour chad kroeger brantley gilbert dates shows presale code
     Editor's Pick
    How to Get Tickets to Nickelback’s 2023 Tour

    Lizzo, who attended the University of Houston, has become a champion of heavy music in the mainstream as of late. We previously reported on the singer busting out an impromptu riff on Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at a show in Germany before covering the industrial metal song in its entirety at a subsequent concert. If she can take on “Du Hast,” then a song like “How You Remind Me” should be no problem.

    Lizzo might get the chance when Nickelback hit the road for their Summer 2023 North American tour. Dates kick off June 12th in Quebec City, and include a Houston-area show on July 23rd. Tickets for the upcoming gigs available here.

    Conversely, maybe Chad Kroeger can show up at an upcoming Lizzo gig? The pop superstar kicks off a North American run this Friday (April 21st) in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets for her shows can be purchased here.

    Advertisement

    Below you can see the original clip featuring Lizzo and Nickelback’s Instagram post.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

soundgarden chris cornell estate reconcile

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Reconcile, Band's Final Songs to Be Released

April 17, 2023

aerosmith fall 2023 tour

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

April 17, 2023

Better Lovers debut single

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single "30 Under 13": Stream

April 17, 2023

brian johnson statue belgium

Statue of Brian Johnson Unveiled in City of His First AC/DC Show

April 17, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

Metallica

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with "If Darkness Had a Son": Watch

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single "Fade": Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Coming to Their Defense, Extend Invite to Upcoming Show

Menu Shop Search Newsletter