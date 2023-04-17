Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Coming to Their Defense, Extend Invite to Upcoming Show

Nickelback have faced their fair share of detractors over the years, but in 2019, pop star Lizzo came to the defense of the oft-derided alternative rock act. Four years later, the band is showing its appreciation for the support.

Lizzo’s remarks originate from CBC Music’s “Jam or Not Jam” video segment, in which she’s played various songs including Nickelback’s monster 2001 hit “How You Remind Me.”

“It has a beautiful climax,” she said as she nodded along to the post-grunge tune. “Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much shit. I think this is a jam.”

She continued: “Because [lead singer Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm. That’s the only reason they get shit, because this is an amazing song.”

Perhaps Nickelback were unaware of Lizzo’s comments and just recently saw the clip, because they finally responded, sharing the segment on Instagram and writing, “Thank you Lizzo for the kind words!”

They also extended the invitation for Lizzo to join the band at one of their upcoming shows, perhaps even for an onstage collaboration: “Open invite any show any time… maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

Lizzo, who attended the University of Houston, has become a champion of heavy music in the mainstream as of late. We previously reported on the singer busting out an impromptu riff on Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at a show in Germany before covering the industrial metal song in its entirety at a subsequent concert. If she can take on “Du Hast,” then a song like “How You Remind Me” should be no problem.

Lizzo might get the chance when Nickelback hit the road for their Summer 2023 North American tour. Dates kick off June 12th in Quebec City, and include a Houston-area show on July 23rd. Tickets for the upcoming gigs available here.

Conversely, maybe Chad Kroeger can show up at an upcoming Lizzo gig? The pop superstar kicks off a North American run this Friday (April 21st) in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets for her shows can be purchased here.

Below you can see the original clip featuring Lizzo and Nickelback’s Instagram post.