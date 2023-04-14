Menu
Nicki Minaj Remixes Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana”: Stream

The princess gets a co-sign from the Queen of Rap

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj (photo via Twitter)
April 14, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    Nicki Minaj, who’s referred to herself as the Queen on numerous occasions, has officially extended her line to the throne by remixing the Ice Spice track “Princess Diana.”

    “Princess Diana,” from Ice Spice’s January debut EP Like…?sees the Bronx rapper liken her newfound fame and status to that of the late icon: “Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras/ And they hype that I’m up on them banners/ Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer/ In the hood I’m like Princess Diana,” she says.

    The new remix plays up the princess/queen dynamic between Ice Spice and Minaj. Of course, Minaj is no stranger to the limelight, and she uses her guest verse here to spit some sage advice to her protege: “They burned, they London Bridges/ None of them bitches British,” she raps, alluding to all the (presumably American) bad-faith people she’s cut ties with.

    It sounds like they have a really fun creative chemistry together, and you can tell they’re genuinely fans of each other, too — a bit ironic, considering Diana and Queen Elizabeth were anything but. Ice Spice certainly didn’t need Minaj’s co-sign to cement her place in modern hip-hop, but the “Princess Diana” remix definitely gives her a leg up in the order of succession. Listen to it below.

    Hopefully this remix means Ice Spice will stay on Minaj’s good side for a while; just last month, the latter all-but-explicitly dissed Megan Thee Stallion on the single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

