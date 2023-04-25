Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nicolas Cage Admits to Doing “Crummy” Movies to Pay Back $6 Million Debt

He blames the 2008 market crash for his debt, not all those exotic animals and skulls

Advertisement
nicolas cage crummy movies debt
Nicolas Cage on 60 Minutes (YouTube)
April 25, 2023 | 5:33pm ET

    Nicolas Cage was a bonafide movie star in the ’90s thanks to films like Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and Adaptation, but by the 2010s, a string of straight-to-video flops — and internet compilations of the actor’s larger-than-life personality — turned Cage into a meme rather than a respected thespianNow that he’s back in the public’s good graces, however, Cage is admitting to taking some “crummy” roles for the money — though he used his earnings not to buy more dinosaur skulls, but to pay back a ton of debt.

    In an interview with 60 Minutes, Cage explained that he accrued a $6 million debt following the economic crash of 2008. “I was over-invested in real estate,” he recalled. “It wasn’t because I spent $80 on an octopus. The real estate market crashed, and I couldn’t get out in time.”

    Cage had already moved to Las Vegas — where there are no income taxes — before the crash, which helped when he found himself skint. Refusing to declare bankruptcy, he began making three to four films a year in order to pay back his debts. And though he admitted that not every movie was “blue chip,” Cage said work was his “guardian angel” during the dark period and insisted that he still took every job seriously.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Even if the movie ultimately is crummy, they know I’m not phoning it in,” Cage said. “That I care. Every time.” Watch his full 60 Minutes interview below; the quotes above begin around the 9:40 mark.

    About two years ago, Cage paid off all his debts. Now, lucky for us, he’s been able to make the kind of quality movies we know him for, from Pig to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent this month’s RenfieldHe even ranked his own favorites from his filmography in a recent interview with Stephen Colbert.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the flash new trailer supergirl batman watch

Supergirl Joins The Flash's Fight in New Trailer: Watch

April 25, 2023

Scream 6 (Paramount Pictures)

Scream VI Is the Fun, Thrilling Slash in the Arm the Franchise Needed: Review

April 25, 2023

russell crowe gladiator script absolute rubbish ridley scott sequel

Russell Crowe Almost Left Gladiator Role Due to "Absolute Rubbish" Original Script

April 24, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix Mushrooms Beau Is Afraid

Joaquin Phoenix: Don't "Take Mushrooms" Before Watching Beau Is Afraid

April 24, 2023

Ed Gale

Chucky Actor Caught in Child Pornography Sting Operation

April 22, 2023

suga bts d-day

SUGA: Road to D-Day Goes on a Quest for Inspiration with the BTS Rapper/Producer: Review

April 21, 2023

chevalier-kelvin-harrison-jr

Chevalier Shines an Elementary Light on a Nearly Forgotten Master: Review

April 21, 2023

rust resume shooting

Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges Dropped in Rust Shooting

April 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nicolas Cage Admits to Doing "Crummy" Movies to Pay Back $6 Million Debt

Menu Shop Search Newsletter