Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Noname Announces New Album Sundial

Her first new record in five years

Advertisement
Noname to release new album in 2023
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye
April 9, 2023 | 12:29pm ET

    Noname has announced the release of a new album: Sundial will arrive in July 2023, the rapper announced on Sunday.

    Upon its arrival, Sundial will mark Noname’s first new album since her astonishing 2018 debut, Room 25. Consequence named Room 25 one of the top albums of the 2010s.

    In 2019, Noname announced a follow-up album called Factory Baby, but later scrapped the project after revealing she had trouble finding producers “to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the time since releasing Room 25, her musical output has been limited to a single called “Rainforest” (which was originally destined for Factory Baby), a remix of Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” and the Madlib-produced “Song 33,” which served as a response track to J Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff.”

    News of Sundial arrives ahead of Noname’s appearance at Coachella this weekend.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ghost

Ghost Announce EP Featuring Genesis, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner Covers, Unveil "Jesus He Knows Me": Stream

April 9, 2023

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Splits from Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: Report

April 8, 2023

nick mason tempted reunite roger waters pink floyd

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Is "Tempted" to Reunite with Roger Waters

April 8, 2023

metallica letter from the editor 72 seasons

Metallica Announce Jimmy Kimmel Live! Residency

April 8, 2023

jason isbell they wait reunions era song stream

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Share Reunions Era Song "They Wait": Stream

April 7, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Song of the Week: Kaytranada Joins Forces with Aminé and Pharrell for the Irresistible "4EVA"

April 7, 2023

graham nash david crosby covid-19 death kyle meredith with quote classic rock folk music news

Graham Nash Says David Crosby Died After Contracting COVID-19

April 7, 2023

Shamir Hope deluxe reissue green vinyl Camouflage Breathe

Shamir Announces Hope Deluxe Vinyl Reissue, Shares Two Unheard Tracks: Stream

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noname Announces New Album Sundial

Menu Shop Search Newsletter