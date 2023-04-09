Noname Announces New Album Sundial

Noname has announced the release of a new album: Sundial will arrive in July 2023, the rapper announced on Sunday.

Upon its arrival, Sundial will mark Noname’s first new album since her astonishing 2018 debut, Room 25. Consequence named Room 25 one of the top albums of the 2010s.

In 2019, Noname announced a follow-up album called Factory Baby, but later scrapped the project after revealing she had trouble finding producers “to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically.”

In the time since releasing Room 25, her musical output has been limited to a single called “Rainforest” (which was originally destined for Factory Baby), a remix of Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” and the Madlib-produced “Song 33,” which served as a response track to J Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff.”

News of Sundial arrives ahead of Noname’s appearance at Coachella this weekend.