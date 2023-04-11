Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023

HAIM, Pretenders, The Chicks, The War on Drugs, and Goose are also set to play Eddie Vedder's annual fest

Advertisement
ohana festival 2023 lineup eddie vedder foo fighters the killers
Eddie Vedder (photo by George Ortiz), Foo Fighters (photo by Timothy Norris), The Killers (photo by George Ortiz)
April 11, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, with Foo Fighters and The Killers joining the Pearl Jam frontman in headlining the festival. This year’s event takes place from September 29th through October 1st at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

    HAIM, The Chicks, and The Pretenders also top the 2023 Ohana bill. Other acts on the lineup include Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Charley Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, and more. Check out the complete list of performers below.

    Tickets to Ohana Festival 2023 first go on sale to the Ten Club staring Tuesday, April 11th at 8:00 a.m. PT. From there, an SMS pre-sale begins Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans can sign up for the SMS pre-sale here. Any tickets remaining after the two pre-sales will be available to the general public on Thursday, April 13th at 12:00 p.m. PT. 3-Day and 1-Day general admission tickets and VIP tickets, 3-day Ultimate VIP+ tickets, and layaway plans will be available. When the time comes, get tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to live music, Ohana Festival will also feature the Storyteller’s Stage, an area dedicated to panel discussions regarding environmentalism and conservation. The stage will exist within The Cove, which will also have an art gallery curated by surf art historian Charles R. Adler. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go toward the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, as well as the charities Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PUREUnidos South OCLos Cerritos Wetlands Land TrustRob Machado FoundationEverytown Gun ControlMusic Preserves, and Sea Legacy.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    ohana festival 2023 lineup poster

Latest Stories

billy mcfarland fyre festival ii finally happening twitter andy king

Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival II Is "Finally Happening"

April 11, 2023

Hawthorne Heights Is For Lovers Festival

Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More

April 10, 2023

format festival 2023 lineup alanis morissette lcd soundsystem leon bridges

FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup

April 4, 2023

Coachella 2023

Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time

April 3, 2023

Power Trip festival lineup

Power Trip Festival: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, GN'R, Iron Maiden, and Tool to Play Massive Rock Show

March 30, 2023

life is beautiful 2023 lineup kendrick lamar odesza the killers flume

Life is Beautiful 2023 Lineup Led by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, & More

March 28, 2023

Sleater-Kinney

Bumbershoot Returns in 2023 with Local Heroes Sleater-Kinney and Sunny Day Real Estate Topping Lineup

March 23, 2023

Summerfest in Milwaukee

Summerfest Reveals 2023 Lineup

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter