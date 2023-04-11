Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, with Foo Fighters and The Killers joining the Pearl Jam frontman in headlining the festival. This year’s event takes place from September 29th through October 1st at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

HAIM, The Chicks, and The Pretenders also top the 2023 Ohana bill. Other acts on the lineup include Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Charley Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, and more. Check out the complete list of performers below.

Tickets to Ohana Festival 2023 first go on sale to the Ten Club staring Tuesday, April 11th at 8:00 a.m. PT. From there, an SMS pre-sale begins Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans can sign up for the SMS pre-sale here. Any tickets remaining after the two pre-sales will be available to the general public on Thursday, April 13th at 12:00 p.m. PT. 3-Day and 1-Day general admission tickets and VIP tickets, 3-day Ultimate VIP+ tickets, and layaway plans will be available. When the time comes, get tickets here.

In addition to live music, Ohana Festival will also feature the Storyteller’s Stage, an area dedicated to panel discussions regarding environmentalism and conservation. The stage will exist within The Cove, which will also have an art gallery curated by surf art historian Charles R. Adler. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go toward the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, as well as the charities Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, and Sea Legacy.

