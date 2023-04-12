Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

The Outeroo Plaza lineup is officially out, and Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco of The What Podcast are here to help break it down. From the Pride Parade with Big Freedia and Cimafunk and drag artist Twink Trash (in Tennessee, mind you), to the Hogslop String Band and Sonalee Rashatwar (The Fat Sex Therapist), the trio look at the “big step forward” for the Plaza programming.

The crew also explore some of the voicemails they’ve started to receive from their Bonnaroo ticket giveaway, which features listeners’ favorite Bonnaroo stories and memories. Want a chance at nabbing those free passes for yourself? All you need to do is call (423) 667-7877 (that’s HAD-MOR-RUSS) and leave a voicemail about why you love Bonnaroo, any standout stories, or why you want to go this year. The best voicemails will be played on the show, and one winner will take home the grand prize. For more details, visit thewhat.co/win.

