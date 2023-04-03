Paddington 3 to Begin Production This July

Hang on to your hat — especially if that’s where you keep your marmalade sandwiches — because Paddington 3 will find the fuzziest member of the Brown family returning to his old stomping grounds in “Darkest Peru.” Deadline reports that the third installment in the franchise will begin production on July 24th, 2023, and will film on-location in both England and Peru. The threequel will be helmed by commercial director Dougal Wilson.

The first Paddington film came out in 2014 and began with the little bear’s journey from “Darkest Peru” to Paddington Station. 2017’s Paddington 2 opened with a flashback to his jungle home, before picking up in the hustle and bustle of London.

Paul King helmed these first two installments, but he’s tied up directing Timothee Chalamet in Wonka. “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King said in a statement. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Wilson added, “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

King will stay on as an executive producer, having already written the story with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, the screenwriters behind the first two entries. No casting announcements have been made, though it would be a surprise if they didn’t bring back the voice of Ben Wishaw as the hairy hero.

It’s been six long years since Paddington 2, but that little bear hasn’t been idle. Last summer, he enjoyed tea with the Queen of England to help celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include details on the start of Paddington 3’s production.