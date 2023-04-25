Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Palehound Announce New Album Eye on the Bat, Release “The Clutch”: Stream

Coming in swinging this July

Advertisement
palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream
Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Follow
April 25, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    El Kempner, the force behind the indie rock project Palehound, has announced that their next album Eye on the Bat will be out July 14th via Polyvinyl. Along with the news comes the record’s lead single “The Clutch.”

    The brilliantly-titled Eye on the Bat was recorded in the Catskill Mountains throughout 2022, and marked the first time Kempner worked on producing their own music. The album is billed as “a documentation of illusions shattering in the face of profound change,” on which the singer-songwriter examines “the tiny details that build or break a relationship, and the flood that comes after.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “It’s about me, but it’s also about me in relation to others,” Kempner explains of the record in a statement. “After hiding for so long — staying inside and hiding your life and hiding yourself from the world — I was ready. I think I flipped.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Perhaps as a result, “The Clutch” is perhaps the biggest and boldest we’ve heard of Palehound yet. While their previous work tended to be more subdued, this new song sees Kempner belt, shred, and headbang along with melodies akin to ’90s pop-rock greats like Veruca Salt or Throwing Muses.

    Lyrically, the track seems to center around an unhealthy relationship that’s tough to leave: “I didn’t mean to hurt you/ You didn’t mean to show me how,” Kempner sings. Watch the music video for “The Clutch” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for Eye on the Bat.

    Kempner’s last full-length was Doomin’ Sun under the moniker Bachelor, their duo with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Their last album as Palehound was 2019’s Black Friday.

    Advertisement

    Eye on the Bat Artwork:

    palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream

    Eye on the Bat Tracklist:
    01. Good Sex
    02. Independence Day
    03. The Clutch
    04. Eye on the Bat
    05. U Want It U Got It
    06. Route 22
    07. My Evil
    08. Head Like Soup
    09. Right About You
    10. Fadin

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

des rocs never ending moment new song video stream sumerian records

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single "Never Ending Moment": Stream

April 25, 2023

thundercat tame impala new song no more lies stream

Thundercat Teams with Tame Impala for New Song "No More Lies": Stream

April 25, 2023

deer tick emotional contracts new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates forgiving ties song video

Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

grian chatten debut solo single the score fontaines dc indie rock folk punk music news video listen stream

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Unveils Debut Solo Single "The Score": Stream

April 25, 2023

draag good era doom origins breakdown song video

Draag Break Down Origins of New Single "Good Era Doom": Exclusive

April 25, 2023

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

seventeen fml

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Palehound Announce New Album Eye on the Bat, Release "The Clutch": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter