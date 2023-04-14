Menu
Paolo Nutini on the Influence of Tarantino’s True Romance, Jodorowsky’s Dune, and Delicatessen

The Scottish singer-songwriter talks Last Night in the Bittersweet and being uncomfortable with exposure

Paolo Nutini Last Night in the Bittersweet podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Paolo Nutini, photo by Shamil Tanna
Consequence Staff
April 14, 2023 | 10:54am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Paolo Nutini catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Last Night in the Bittersweet, his first album in eight years.

    The singer-songwriter takes us into his process, being uncomfortable with mass exposure, and the moments he considered writing for other artists instead of himself. Nutini goes on to talk about the movies that influenced this latest album, from sampling Tarantino’s True Romance to being inspired by the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune and the French film Delicatessen.

    “That movie, for me, to this day is just one of the most amazing love stories ever,” Nutini says of incorporating True Romance. “Sometimes you just want to show a little bit of who you are and what you like, as well.”

    Listen to Paolo Nutini talk Last Night in the Bittersweet and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

