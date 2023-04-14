Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Paolo Nutini catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Last Night in the Bittersweet, his first album in eight years.

The singer-songwriter takes us into his process, being uncomfortable with mass exposure, and the moments he considered writing for other artists instead of himself. Nutini goes on to talk about the movies that influenced this latest album, from sampling Tarantino’s True Romance to being inspired by the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune and the French film Delicatessen.

“That movie, for me, to this day is just one of the most amazing love stories ever,” Nutini says of incorporating True Romance. “Sometimes you just want to show a little bit of who you are and what you like, as well.”

Listen to Paolo Nutini talk Last Night in the Bittersweet and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.