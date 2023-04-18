Menu
Parkway Drive Announce “Monsters of Oz” 2023 US Tour

The all-Australian bill will also feature The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer

Parkway Drive 2023 us tour
Parkway Drive, via Atom Splitter PR
April 18, 2023 | 11:25am ET

    Australian metallers Parkway Drive will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with a 2023 US headlining tour dubbed “Monster of Oz.” Living up to its name, the outing will feature an all-Aussie bill including The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer.

    The tour kicks off September 10th in Atlanta and runs through an October 7th appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. A Live Nation pre-sale starts as early as today (April 18th) at noon ET in select cities via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, while general sales start Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals and find tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program

    “Twenty years is a milestone in any career,” said Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall in a press release. “The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from.”

    He added, “For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away.”

    Parkway Drive released their seventh album, Darker Still, last year. In August, the band will unveil an expanded version of their 2004 debut EP Don’t Close Your Eyes on vinyl.

    See Parkway Drive’s “Monsters of Oz” tour dates below, followed by our 2019 interview with singer Winston McCall.

    Parkway Drive’s 2023 US Tour with The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer:
    09/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    09/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic
    09/15 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors
    09/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    09/19 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    09/20 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    09/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
    09/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
    09/27 — Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena
    09/29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    09/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ The Revel
    10/01 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
    10/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
    10/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    10/06 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    10/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

    * = festival date

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

