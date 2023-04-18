Parkway Drive Announce “Monsters of Oz” 2023 US Tour

Australian metallers Parkway Drive will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with a 2023 US headlining tour dubbed “Monster of Oz.” Living up to its name, the outing will feature an all-Aussie bill including The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer.

The tour kicks off September 10th in Atlanta and runs through an October 7th appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. A Live Nation pre-sale starts as early as today (April 18th) at noon ET in select cities via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, while general sales start Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals and find tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program

“Twenty years is a milestone in any career,” said Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall in a press release. “The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from.”

He added, “For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away.”

Parkway Drive released their seventh album, Darker Still, last year. In August, the band will unveil an expanded version of their 2004 debut EP Don’t Close Your Eyes on vinyl.

See Parkway Drive’s “Monsters of Oz” tour dates below, followed by our 2019 interview with singer Winston McCall.

Parkway Drive’s 2023 US Tour with The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer:

09/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

09/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic

09/15 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors

09/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/19 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/20 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

09/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

09/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/27 — Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

09/29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ The Revel

10/01 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

10/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

10/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/06 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

* = festival date