Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Prove They’re Invincible at US Tour Kickoff: Review

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers launched their east coast jaunt with a captivating show at the Capitol Theatre

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at The Capitol Theatre
Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar at The Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman
April 13, 2023 | 12:03pm ET

    Freshly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo kicked off their latest US tour (get tickets here) on Wednesday night at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. Forty-plus years into a legendary career, the married couple were in fine form at the sold-out show.

    Taking the stage at 9 p.m. sharp, Benatar and Giraldo — along with drummer Chris Ralles and bassist Mick Mahan — wasted no time letting the audience know this would be a loud-and-proud rock show, dusting off the classic “Sex as a Weapon” to kick off the set.

    Benatar, who mentioned onstage that she recently turned 70 years old, displayed a voice that sounded just as powerful as it did when she broke in the ’80s.

    The rarity “Anxiety (Get Nervous)” also made its way into the set, followed shortly thereafter by an intimate rendition of “We Belong” in which Giraldo traded his guitar for a piano.

    Other favorites included “We Live for Love,” “Promises in the Dark,” and “Shadows of the Night,” with Benatar telling little anecdotes about the songs’ origins. “Invincible” and “Hell Is for Children” were particularly powerful, as Benatar’s voice soared during the epic choruses.

    Giraldo can still play guitar with the best of them, with Benatar proudly offering the spotlight to her husband on multiple occasions.

