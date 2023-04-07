Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Member, Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, member of the British dance-pop group S Club 7, died on April 6th. He was 46.

Cattermole was found unresponsive at his home in Dorset, and his family, as reported by The Daily Mail, stated that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his “unexpected” passing.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the surviving members wrote on social media. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul Gerald Cattermole was born on March 7th, 1977 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England, and performed as a vocalist in his youth. After a series of auditions, he was selected by Simon Fuller — also known for assembling The Spice Girls — to join S Club 7 in 1999.

S Club 7 released four studio albums and also starred in a series of TV shows, including Miami 7, L.A. 7, Hollywood 7, and Viva S Club, making them one of the most popular and recognizable UK pop groups of the early 2000s.

Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002 for the short-lived nu metal band Skua. Throughout the rest of his life, he was open about the financial struggles he faced in the wake of S Club 7, saying that he’d been working odd jobs to make ends meet and even once attempting to auction his BRIT Award trophy. In 2015, he and the rest of S Club 7 reunited for the first time in over a decade for a UK reunion tour.

In early 2023, S Club 7 announced that they would be reuniting again to celebrate 25 years since their formation.