Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Member, Dead at 46

The British pop singer was scheduled to go on a reunion tour with S Club 7 later this year

Advertisement
paul cattermole dead obituary s club 7 pop music news died
Paul Cattermole, photo via S Club 7 on Instagram
Follow
April 7, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    Paul Cattermole, member of the British dance-pop group S Club 7, died on April 6th. He was 46.

    Cattermole was found unresponsive at his home in Dorset, and his family, as reported by The Daily Mail, stated that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his “unexpected” passing.

    “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the surviving members wrote on social media. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

    Paul Gerald Cattermole was born on March 7th, 1977 in  St Albans, Hertfordshire, England, and performed as a vocalist in his youth. After a series of auditions, he was selected by Simon Fuller — also known for assembling The Spice Girls — to join S Club 7  in 1999.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    S Club 7 released four studio albums and also starred in a series of TV shows, including Miami 7, L.A. 7, Hollywood 7, and Viva S Club, making them one of the most popular and recognizable UK pop groups of the early 2000s.

    Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002 for the short-lived nu metal band Skua. Throughout the rest of his life, he was open about the financial struggles he faced in the wake of S Club 7, saying that he’d been working odd jobs to make ends meet and even once attempting to auction his BRIT Award trophy. In 2015, he and the rest of S Club 7 reunited for the first time in over a decade for a UK reunion tour.

    In early 2023, S Club 7 announced that they would be reuniting again to celebrate 25 years since their formation.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

wednesday rat saw god album review

Wednesday Touch the Divine on the Glorious Rat Saw God

April 7, 2023

Kanye West Donda Academy lawsuit chairs colors sushi

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned Chairs, Colors, and All Food Except for Sushi, New Lawsuit Alleges

April 7, 2023

Mötley Crüe

Mick Mars Hits Back at Mötley Crüe: "You're the Felons, Not Me"

April 7, 2023

vivian trimble dead luscious jackson alternative rock rip obituary died news

Vivian Trimble, Keyboardist of '90s Rap-Rock Icons Luscious Jackson, Dead at 59

April 7, 2023

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

April 7, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

Thomas Bangalter

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Premieres Solo Orchestral Album: Stream

April 7, 2023

poppy church outfit stream

Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial "Church Outfit"

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Member, Dead at 46

Menu Shop Search Newsletter