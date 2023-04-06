Paul Rudd’s 10 Best Roles

What does a birthday mean to a man who doesn’t seem to age? That’s the sort of joke Paul Rudd may or may not be sick of hearing at this point in his life, now in his 50s after a long career packed with great moments. Yet it’s a factor in his long-lasting appeal, as an actor who has never stopped being compelling in a wide range of projects, from iconic guest star spots in some of our best comedy series to anchoring his own superhero franchise.

While his resume does include dramatic roles, which he handles capably, Rudd tends to be at his best in the world of comedy — his particular brand of handsomeness has a way of heightening the most absurd of premises. Take, for example, his cult favorite appearance on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job (“now Tayne, I can get into”) or perhaps really his greatest role: the world’s biggest Mac & Me fan.

Or also, consider some of the films and shows listed below, which represent some of his most beloved big swings… so far. After all, the man is timeless, which means there’s surely more to come.

10. Dave Paris, Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Most people walked out of Baz Luhrmann’s masterful, maximalist take on the Shakespeare text thinking of Leo, Claire Danes, or Harold Perrinau’s electric take on Mercutio, but Paul Rudd nails it as the forgotten bore that is Paris. He’s so handsome, delightful at the Halloween ball in his astronaut getup, and all-around perfect at moving throughout the background action in the story of fraught lovers and family drama. It’s different from many of the other roles in his canon, but a very essential one. — Mary Siroky

09. Mike Hannigan, Friends (TV) (2002-2004)

Rudd joined the cast of the iconic NBC sitcom in its ninth season, giving Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) an outside love interest and finally breaking the titular friends out of their incestuous cycles. Mike was more than just a random boyfriend, though, and Rudd got the opportunity across 17 episodes to prove his worthiness as an eventual husband, while also proving his sharp comedic instincts. — L.S.M.

08. Peter Klaven, I Love You, Man (2009)

If there’s one word that sums up all of Paul Rudd’s most recognizable characters, it’s lovable. The man oozes a type of charisma that’s immediately comforting. So, it’s no wonder that one of his best roles comes from a movie all about love – just instead of your usual romantic comedy, it’s a bro-mantic comedy. The dynamic between Rudd and co-star Jason Segel is palpable, and it’s refreshing to see Rudd largely take the role of the straight man. The fact he is still as funny as ever is a testament to his on-screen talents, and if you tell us that this film doesn’t make you want to be best friends with Rudd, we’ll tell you to stop lying to yourself. – Jonah Krueger