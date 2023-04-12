Menu
Paul Simon Announces New Project Seven Psalms

The seven-movement composition is meant to be heard as one continuous piece of music

Paul Simon, photo by Jessica Gilbert
April 12, 2023 | 9:04am ET

    Paul Simon has announced a new musical project called Seven Psalms, a seven-movement composition meant to be heard as a continuous piece of music rather than an album. The work arrives in full on May 19th.

    Produced by Simon and Kyle Crusham, Seven Psalms sees the legendary singer-songwriter play various acoustic instruments. He’s joined by singer Edie Brickell, as well as the British vocal ensemble VOCES8.

    Because the composition is meant to be heard as a single piece of music, Simon isn’t previewing Seven Psalms with any singles. However, the artist did share a trailer for the project, in which he revealed the idea for the music came to him in a dream. “On January 15th, 2019, I had a dream that said, ‘You’re working on a piece called Seven Psalms,'” he recalled. “The dream was so strong that I got up and I wrote it down. But I had no idea what that meant.”

    Simon continued, “Gradually, information would come. I would start to wake up two or three times a week between 3:30 and 5:00 in the morning and words would come. I’d write them down, then start to put it together.”

    “I’m trying all the time to move things in this kind of flow way that puts you in a dream, and I think if you’re willing to fall in a dream space, you’re willing to let your judgment down.” Check out the trailer for Seven Psalms below, then scroll onward for the project’s artwork and tracklist.

    Last year, Simon played his first show since he retired from touring in 2018 when he made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.

    Seven Psalms Artwork:

    Seven Psalms Tracklist:
    01. The Lord
    02. Love Is Like a Braid
    03. My Professional Opinion
    04. Your Forgiveness
    05. Trail of Volcanoes
    06. The Sacred Harp
    07. Wait

