Pearl Jam Announce US Tour Dates with All-In Ticket Pricing

Pearl Jam have announced a new run of US tour dates taking place this summer. In a first for the band, tickets for these shows will feature all-in pricing.

The jaunt kicks off in late August with a pair of shows in St. Paul, Minnesota. Further dates are scheduled in Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth, and Austin.

A ticket pre-sale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club begins today. Additionally, fans can register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale now through Tuesday, April 25th. Tickets will then go on sale April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets will feature all-in pricing, meaning the price listed is the actual cost inclusive of transaction fees. Additionally, in an effort to “protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets,” tickets will be non-transferrable in all cities except Chicago (where Illinois state law prohibits non-transferrable tickets). The band will also seek to offset increased touring costs and keep the majority of ticket prices low by designating 10% of each show’s inventory as “PJ Premium Seats.” These specific seats are located in preferred locations and are priced at market rate.

Pearl Jam released their most recent album, Gigaton, in 2020. In a recent interview on Kyle Meredith With…, Stone Gossard confirmed that the band had begun work on a follow-up album. We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music,” Gossard said.

Pearl Jam 2023 Tour Dates:

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/15 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Photo Gallery: Pearl Jam at Kia Forum, May 2022

Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz