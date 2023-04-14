Pet Shop Boys Release Five New Songs

Pet Shop Boys have unveiled five new songs as part of the 2023 edition of their “Annually” book series.

The songs were written and recorded as demos in London and Berlin in 2015 for potential inclusion on the album Super but were not used, “not because we didn’t like them, but because they didn’t fit the album, according to Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant.

The band has now decided to release the songs as an EP called Lost. “They all sit together quite well, production-wise, they’re all super-electronic,” Tennant said, and also “some of them are sort of relevant to the world at the moment.”

The release of Lost coincides with Annually 2023, a 64-page photo book documenting their recent tour with New Order and more.

Pet Shop Boys have also revealed that they’ve begun work on a brand new album, their first since 2020’s Hotspot. Additionally, they’ll tour the UK and Europe this summer (get tickets here).