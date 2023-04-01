Pete Davidson Doesn’t Think His Dating History Is “That Crazy”

Pete Davidson has received as many articles chronicling who he’s dating as he’s had stories about his Hollywood projects, but he doesn’t understand the interest in his romantic life. The comedian appeared on a recent episode of Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, where he said he doesn’t believe his dating history is “that crazy.”

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people, and for some reason, that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s that interesting,” Davidson said. “I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like, 14, 15 years, on a national TV show, and in 10 years, I’ve dated, like, 12 people? I don’t think it’s that crazy.”

While Davidson seems to think the general public has an issue with the number of people he’s been linked to over the years, the interest in his romantic life likely stems more from the caliber of women he’s dated. The comedian had a whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande in 2018; the two only dated for five months, but they were engaged for a brief period, and Grande left the relationship still fawning over the size of his penis.

That summer fling — and Grande’s choice words about what Davidson brings to the table — flabbergasted folks (namely Ted Cruz) who couldn’t believe a gangly, tattooed comedian who jokes about his mental illnesses could romance huge pop stars. Soon enough, however, other beautiful women proved that tall, skinny white boys with a sense of humor can actually epitomize BDE.

Since then, Davidson has been spotted with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynever, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and, of course, Kim Kardashian, who even revealed that she reached out to him because she “heard about this BDE” and was “basically DTF.” The comedian values his privacy, though, so each romance is usually only made public through paparazzi photos.

“I’m not on Instagram, I’m not on social media, I’m not, like, flexing,” Davidson said. “And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of meet — where you meet people. And that’s just who I was working with and who I was around, and that’s how it happens.” To that end, the comedian is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

Davidson last starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in the Peacock romcom Meet Cute. Bupkis, a television comedy about the comedian’s life starring Joe Pesci, is on the way at the streamer as well.