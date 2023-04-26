Menu
Young Pete Davidson Hid an Eminem Album in a Rod Stewart CD Case

Then he had to get into Rod Stewart so his mom wouldn't get suspicious

pete davidson hide eminem show rod stewart cd case
Eminem (photo by Natalie Somekh), Pete Davidson (NBC), and Rod Stewart (photo via Facebook)
April 26, 2023 | 5:45pm ET

    Remember parental advisory stickers? Eminem used to be the big bad of inappropriate music warnings, so much so that a young Pete Davidson had to hide his album from his mom in a Rod Stewart CD case.

    “When I was younger, I bought the uncensored Eminem Show CD, which of course I wasn’t allowed to have, so I kept it in a Rod Stewart jewel case,” the comedian told Good Housekeeping“My mom noticed, and for years she’d play Rod Stewart to have something we could bond over. I’d be sitting in the car and suddenly she’d say ‘It’s Rod!’ and start singing along to ‘Maggie May.’ I had to learn the songs just to keep the lie going. I kinda learned to like Rod Stewart.”

    The sweet story appears in a special Good Housekeeping Mother’s Day interview between Davidson, his mother Amy, and Edie Falco, who plays the comedian’s mother in his upcoming television show BupkisThough it may be hard to picture Machine Gun Kelly’s best friend growing to enjoy Rod Stewart, it’s not surprising that his mom seems lovely — the uber-famous Saturday Night Live alum has continued to live with her (though he pays the mortgage, he insists) well after becoming a household name.

    Read the complete Davidson family interview here. Bupkis, a “heightened, fictionalized” version of the comedian’s life, premieres on Peacock May 4th, and that weekend, he’ll return to SNL as host.

