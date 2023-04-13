Menu
Pete Davidson Returning to Host Saturday Night Live Next Month

Just one year after leaving alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney

pete davidson host saturday night live may 6
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
April 13, 2023 | 4:35pm ET

    Well, that didn’t take long: Pete Davidson is returning to host Saturday Night Live on May 6th, reports Entertainment Weekly.

    Davidson will host the show for the first time just one year after leaving alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. The actor will be there to promote his Peacock show Bupkis, produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

    Bupkis will star Davidson as a “heightened, fictionalized” version of himself alongside Oscar winner Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Emmy winner Edie Falco as his mother. Described in a press release as combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” the show premieres May 4th on Peacock. Check out a teaser below.

    Earlier this year, Davidson appeared in a Hellman’s Super Bowl Commercial. He last starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in the Peacock romcom Meet Cute. During a recent podcast appearance, the comedian addressed his much-chronicled dating history, saying he doesn’t think it’s “that crazy.”

     

