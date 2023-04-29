Pete Davidson Is “Terrified” to Host Saturday Night Live: “That Show Is Hard”

Pete Davidson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight years, but he’s still nervous about hosting the show himself.

Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new sitcom Bupkis, and he and Fallon naturally discussed his upcoming hosting gig on Saturday, May 6th. The comedian recalled visiting Studio 8H recently to meet the show’s new cast members, and despite being an SNL veteran, he was shocked at how difficult it is to pull off an episode.

“That show is hard!” Davidson said. “I had a weird little gig there, ’cause I would just do my thing once in a while and they would let me do whatever. But I was like, ‘You guys work really hard!’ I was like, ‘I’m going to be in more than one sketch.’ That’s crazy!”

During his time on SNL, Davidson made a name for himself as the resident young person on Weekend Update. Over time, his appearances on the segment allowed him to address his relationships and mental health struggles, which became tabloid and social media fodder as his stardom grew. Of course, when John Mulaney would host the show, he cast Davidson in some pretty memorable sketches.

Check out Davidson’s appearance on The Tonight Show below, where he also gifted Fallon a ball trimmer and discussed the long list of A-listers you’ll see when Bupkis begins streaming on Peacock on May 4th.