Peter Frampton Announces 2023 US Tour

"I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard"

Peter Frampton, photo by Austin Lord
April 11, 2023 | 12:52pm ET

    Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the road after all for a 2023 US tour.

    The “Never Say Never Tour” will kick off in Huber Heights, Ohio on June 21st. From there, Frampton will play cities including Cincinnati, Orlando, Boston, San Francisco, and Las Vegas before wrapping in Sandy, Utah on August 19th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, Apr 13th (use access code VINYL).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “At the end of every ‘Finale Tour’ show I did say, ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton said in a statement. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

    In 2019, Frampton revealed he was diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease called inclusion body myositis (IBM) after announcing an expansive farewell tour. Be sure to check out the rock legend’s podcast interview with Kyle Meredith about the then-final tour. In 2021, he released the instrumental covers album Peter Frampton Forgets the Words.

    Peter Frampton 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/21 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
    06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    06/28 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
    07/02 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park
    07/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live
    07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/15 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    07/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    07/20 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    07/22 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater
    07/23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    07/25 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    07/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    07/28 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center
    07/29 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    08/10 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
    08/12 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
    08/13 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
    08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
    08/19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

