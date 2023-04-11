Peter Frampton Announces 2023 US Tour

Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the road after all for a 2023 US tour.

The “Never Say Never Tour” will kick off in Huber Heights, Ohio on June 21st. From there, Frampton will play cities including Cincinnati, Orlando, Boston, San Francisco, and Las Vegas before wrapping in Sandy, Utah on August 19th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, Apr 13th (use access code VINYL).

“At the end of every ‘Finale Tour’ show I did say, ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton said in a statement. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

In 2019, Frampton revealed he was diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease called inclusion body myositis (IBM) after announcing an expansive farewell tour. Be sure to check out the rock legend’s podcast interview with Kyle Meredith about the then-final tour. In 2021, he released the instrumental covers album Peter Frampton Forgets the Words.

Peter Frampton 2023 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/28 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

06/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

07/02 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

07/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live

07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/15 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

07/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/20 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

07/22 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater

07/23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

07/25 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

07/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/28 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center

07/29 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

08/10 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

08/12 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

08/13 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

08/19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater