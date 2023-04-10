Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest solo album, Strange Dance.

Advertisement

Related Video

Selway introduces us to his latest collaborators and bandmates, Portishead’s influence on his musical landscape, and the paranoia that threads throughout the LP. Selway also discusses Radiohead’s reputation for running away from catchy songs and speculates whether we’ll get another album from the legendary band.

“We’re all very keen to do something again musically,” the drummer explains. “Whether that would start with an album, I don’t know yet, to be honest with you. But there will be something happening musically, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Noting the band hasn’t played together since their 2018 tour, Selway continues, “When we do something again, it will be for the right reasons, and if a record comes out of that, it’d be bloody marvelous… We’re going to need that time to find our way around each other musically, and people have been doing our different projects, as well. So everybody will have changed musically, but that’s kind of the excitement of it really; it’s kind of, ‘Well, I wonder how it’ll sound when we do it again.'”

Advertisement

Listen to Philip Selway talk Strange Dance, Radiohead and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.