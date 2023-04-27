Menu
Pinegrove Announce Departure of Drummer Zack Levine and Apparent Hiatus

"Pinegrove is not over, but it seems this era is," Evan Stephens Hall wrote

pinegrove zack levine departure hiatus indie rock music news
Pinegrove, photo by Christa Joyner Moody
April 27, 2023 | 2:43pm ET

    Pinegrove have announced that founding drummer Zack Levine is departing the band. In an Instagram post Thursday, frontman Evan Stephens Hall said the remaining members will be continuing “on a more casual basis,” apparently signaling an indefinite hiatus.

    “After a lot of touring in ’22 you may have noticed we’ve been taking some time to regroup,” Hall wrote. “In the midst of this, our drummer & ultimate bud Zack has decided his time with PG has come to a close. We know this wasn’t an easy decision for him & we support him 100%.”

    Levine founded Pinegrove with Hall in 2010, and has performed with the band throughout multiple lineup changes since then. The post continues: “Pinegrove is not over, but it seems this era is. There’s still a fair amount of studio stuff we’re working on & at some point soon we’ll release some of it.

    “But for now, PG will be on a more casual basis than you may have come to expect. I might do solo performances here & there. But we have no plans to perform as a band right now. we’re gonna chill a bit, take some time to finish up odds & ends.”

    In the interim, Hall added that he’ll be attending grad school for English; bassist Megan Benavente is working at an LGBTQ youth center while making her own music; guitarist Sam Skinner will be transitioning into full-time studio work as a producer and recordist. See the full post below.

    Pinegrove’s most recent album was 2022’s 11:11.

