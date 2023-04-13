Pinkshift Serve Up a Pop Punk Love Song with “to me”: Stream

Pinkshift are back with “to me,” their first new music since the release of their 2022 debut album, Love Me Forever. Check it out below.

Ashrita Kumar, Paul Vallejo, and Myron Houngbedji have quickly risen through the ranks of today’s pop punk scene, touring with the likes of Mannequin Pussy and PUP, so it makes sense that the Baltimore trio would team with beloved producer Will Yip for “to me.” The track pairs lo-fi acoustic guitar with an electric, drenched-in-effects pedal fuzz for an especially emo moment as Kumar croons, “I want you close to me.”

“Love is a powerful form of energy that is not just given or taken, but flows endlessly and connects us all,” said Kumar in a statement. “‘to me’ speaks to the indestructibility of such an energy, and what it feels like to hold love close to your heart and with those around you. It is a realization that despite everything that is difficult, to be truly loved is to love ourselves.”

Revisit our 2022 CoSign interview with Pinkshift. Later this month, the trio will kick off a US tour with Origami Angel. See the schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

Pinkshift 2023 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

04/22 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge ^

04/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups ^

04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^

04/28 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

04/29 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage ^

04/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s ^

05/02 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^

05/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre ^

05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

05/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

05/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

05/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

05/16 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^

05/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall ^

05/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

^ = w/ Origami Angel and Sweet Pill