PJ Harvey Announces Comeback Single

PJ Harvey has announced the release of a new song called “A Child’s Question, August.” It’s set for release on Wednesday, April 26th. Below, you can watch a preview of the song’s accompanying music video directed by Steve Gullick.

Harvey previously revealed her intention to release a new album this summer. Her last full-length, The Hope Six Demolition Project, came out in 2016.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Harbey said she was inspired by “soundtrack writers” like Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as Thom Yorke’s work with The Smile, Anna von Hausswolff’s All Thoughts Fly, and Bob Dylan’s 2020 effort Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Related Video

She also said that her multi-year archival campaign — in which she reissued her previous albums and associated demos on vinyl — compelled her to “go back to demo’ing on my four-track again.”

Last year, Harvey collaborated with composer Tim Phillips on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.