Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

PJ Harvey Announces Comeback Single

"A Child's Question, August" arrives on Wednesday

Advertisement
PJ Harvey
PJ Harvey, photo via Twitter
April 24, 2023 | 3:45pm ET

    PJ Harvey has announced the release of a new song called “A Child’s Question, August.” It’s set for release on Wednesday, April 26th. Below, you can watch a preview of the song’s accompanying music video directed by Steve Gullick.

    Harvey previously revealed her intention to release a new album this summer. Her last full-length, The Hope Six Demolition Project, came out in 2016.

    Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Harbey said she was inspired by “soundtrack writers” like Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as Thom Yorke’s work with The Smile, Anna von Hausswolff’s All Thoughts Fly, and Bob Dylan’s 2020 effort Rough and Rowdy Ways.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She also said that her multi-year archival campaign — in which she reissued her previous albums and associated demos on vinyl — compelled her to “go back to demo’ing on my four-track again.”

    Last year, Harvey collaborated with composer Tim Phillips on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

black sabbath live evil deluxe

Black Sabbath's Live Evil to Receive 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

April 24, 2023

adele final carpool karaoke the late late show with james corden

Adele Picks Up James Corden for One Final Carpool Karaoke: Watch

April 24, 2023

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

Sammy Hagar David Lee Roth diss

Sammy Hagar: David Lee Roth "Sang So Bad ... It Was Embarrassing"

April 24, 2023

U2 tickets tour las vegas residency achtung baby presale verified fan onsale register bono the edge

How to Get Tickets to U2's Las Vegas Residency

April 24, 2023

Mike Portnoy quits Twitter

Drummer Mike Portnoy Quits Twitter: Anybody Can "Simply Buy" a Blue Check Verification

April 24, 2023

nikki sixx mick mars misled

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: Mick Mars Is a "Little Bit Confused" and "We Wish Him the Best"

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

PJ Harvey Announces Comeback Single

Menu Shop Search Newsletter